Junior hockey: Rockets down Giants, Warriors defeat league-leading Eagles

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, VANCOUVER 1

Four unanswered goals, all scored in the second period, pushed the Rockets past the visiting Giants on Friday night.

Andrew Cristall, with a natural hat trick, and Luke Schelter scored for Kelowna (26-28-3-0, 55 points), which trailed 1-0 after the first period, but led 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Cristall levelled the score on the power play just three minutes into the second frame, faking a shot from the slot, then casually backhanding the puck past Vancouver’s goalie after a great deke.

A few minutes later, at 7:51, Cristall made it 2-1 with another power-play goal, a shot from the high slot that bounced in. And at 11:56, he completed the hat trick when his shot from the left faceoff dot squeaked home.

After scoring his 32nd, 33rd and 34th goals of the season, Cristall now has a team-high 89 points in 51 games. Second in Rockets scoring is Tij Iginla, who has 38 goals and 66 points.

Schelter closed out the scoring at 18:22 with his 10th goal of the season, a wide-open shot from the hashmarks after a soft centring feed.

Connor Levis, who opened the scoring at 16:03, replied for Vancouver (27-26-3-0, 57 points).

Jari Kykkanen stopped 19 of 20 shots for the Rockets, with Brett Mirwald turning aside 19 of 23 shots for the Giants.

Kelowna was 2-for-4 on the power play, with Vancouver going 0-for-5.

On Saturday night, Kelowna will host Prince George (39-15-0-3, 81 points), the top team in the Western Conference. Kelowna is seventh while Vancouver is sixth.

In six games so far this season between Kelowna and Prince George, the Cougars lead the series 4-2.

Friday’s results

Wenatchee 3, Calgary 2 (OT)

Prince George 5, Kamloops 1

Edmonton 2, Lethbridge 1

Brandon 4, Saskatoon 1

Spokane 5, Regina 2

Swift Current 4, Medicine Hat 1

Moose Jaw 9, Tri-City 4

Portland 6, Victoria 2

Saturday’s games

Prince George at Kelowna

Swift Current at Medicine Hat

Brandon at Prince Albert

Wenatchee at Red Deer

Everett at Seattle

Moose Jaw at Spokane

Regina at Tri-City

Kamloops at Vancouver

Portland at Victoria

Sunday’s games

Lethbridge at Calgary

Wenatchee at Edmonton

Kamloops at Seattle

WEST KELOWNA 5, SURREY 3

At Surrey, Felix Caron scored his team’s first goal, then earned an assist on the game’s last goal as the Warriors downed the league-leading Eagles on Friday night.

Callum Hughes, Jack Pridham, Owen Drury and Jackson Kyrkostas, with an empty-net goal, also scored for West Kelowna (27-10-7-0-0), which trailed 2-0 after the first period but led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Aaron Schwartz, with two goals, and Ryden Evers replied for Surrey (32-6-2-0-0), which was outshot 26-23.

West Kelowna surged ahead 4-2 at 3:25 of the third when Drury scored. However, Evers countered eight minutes later at 11:39 to make it 4-2. Kyrkostas closed the game out, though, with his empty-net goal at 18:41.

Rorke Applebee stopped 20 shots for the Warriors, with Ajeet Gundarah making 21 saves for the Eagles.

West Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Surrey was 0-for-1.

VERNON 5, PRINCE GEORGE 3

At Prince George, the Vipers opened and closed the scoring in a two-goal win over the Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Luke Bibby, Anthony Cliché, Shea Busch, Ewan McPherson and Julian Facchinelli scored for Vernon (26-16-1-0-0), which led 1-0 and 4-1 at the period breaks.

Alexis Cournoyer, J.R. Perdion and Kilian McGregor-Bennett replied for struggling Prince George (13-27-3-0-0).

Ethan David stopped 29 of 32 shots for the Vipers, with Charlie Zolin making 38 saves on 42 shots for the Spruce Kings.

Vernon was 0-for-1 on the power play while Prince George was 2-for-7.

MERRITT 3, SALMON ARM 2 (SO)

At Salmon Arm, Andrew Ballantyne had a stellar outing in goal, stopping 49 shots as the Centennials knocked off the Silverbacks on Friday night.

Luke Pfoh and Jaxson Murray scored in regulation time for Merritt (17-22-3-1-0). The game not only had overtime, but a lengthy shootout that went 11 rounds. Jack Ziliotto had the only goal in 22 attempts by both teams.

Ty Paisley and Patrick Raftery replied for Salmon Arm (26-14-0-3-0), which outshot Merritt 51-33 and received a 30-save effort from Eli Pulver.

Merritt was 1-for-2 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 0-for-2.

Friday’s results

Trail 4, Cranbrook 1

Chilliwack 3, Coquitlam 2 (SO)

Nanaimo 4, Cowichan Valley 2

Powell River 6, Alberni Valley 3

Saturday’s games

Alberni Valley at Powell River

Vernon at Prince George

Surrey at Victoria

Penticton at Cranbrook

West Kelowna at Coquitlam

Cowichan Valley at Nanaimo

Salmon Arm at Merritt

Chilliwack at Langley

Sunday’s games

Surrey at Victoria

Penticton at Trail

PLAYOFFS

Friday’s results

Creston Valley 3, Fernie 2 (OT)

(Creston Valley leads series 1-0)

Columbia Valley 3, Kimberley 2 (OT)

(Columbia Valley leads series 1-0)

Sicamous 4, Kamloops 3 (OT)

(Sicamous leads series 1-0)

Princeton 5, Kelowna 2

(Princeton leads series 1-0)

Revelstoke 4, Chase 1

(Revelstoke leads series 1-0)

Beaver Valley 4, Castlegar 1

(Beaver Valley leads series 1-0)

Grand Forks 4, Nelson 3 (OT)

(Grand Forks leads series 1-0)

North Okanagan 5, Osoyoos 4

(North Okanagan leads series 1-0)

Saturday’s games

Creston Valley at Fernie

Columbia Valley at Kimberley

Sicamous at Kamloops

Kelowna at Princeton

Chase at Revelstoke

Castlegar at Beaver Valley

Nelson at Grand Forks

Osoyoos at North Okanagan

Sunday’s games