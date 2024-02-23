14th annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns as temperatures set to drop

Send this page to someone via email

London’s above-seasonal temperatures will be taking a quick dip into the negatives this weekend, just in time for the annual “Coldest Night of the Year” fundraiser on Saturday.

The national event, organized locally by Mission Services of London, encourages participants to brave the elements and walk either 2.5 km or 5 km.

The route for the walk starts at H.B. Beal Secondary school, passes by the Men’s Mission and the Quinton Warner house, before turning around at Lekowitz Financial and heading back to the school.

Participants who choose to do the 5 km walk will do the route twice.

“You can walk as an independent Walker, you can create a team with your family, friends, neighbors or co-workers, or you can join a team that already exists,” says Jessica Gowers, communications and public relations coordinator for Mission Services of London.

Mission Services is expecting around 400 people to sign up for the walk, with more than 40 volunteers helping the event run smoothly.

This year’s fundraising goal sits at $150,000; at the time of writing, $102,843 has been raised. All funds go to supporting Mission Services throughout the year.

“It could be used for meals in the emergency shelters, it could be used just for operating costs to provide warm beds, it could be used through our emergency voucher program providing winter coats, boots, basic household items,” Gowers said.

Last year, $130,000 was raised for Mission Services.

Those participating in the fundraiser can expect family friendly activities, hot chocolate, and free chili to warm people up after the walk.

Gowers says the walk is meant to draw attention to issues people experiencing homelessness face in Canadian winters.

“(Participants) get to experience a small hint of the huge challenges that are faced by individuals and families experiencing homelessness especially in a Canadian winter.

It can be difficult focusing on thriving when you’re trying to get through the night.”

Temperatures are set to drop into the negatives Saturday, with a high of -3 degrees and a low of -8. However, sunny weather should help offset low temperatures, as no precipitation is in the forecast.

Registration for the walk starts at 4 p.m. at the King Street entrance of H.B. Beal Secondary School and the walk begins at 5 p.m.

More information on the walk, including teams, routes, and where to donate, can be found here.