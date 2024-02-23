Menu

Canada

N.B. encampment residents can’t understand why someone wanted to burn down their home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 2:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents concerned after tent fire breaks out in Saint John encampment'
Residents concerned after tent fire breaks out in Saint John encampment
In Saint John, concerns are growing over tent fires after police and fire crews responded to yet another one Sunday night. It comes just weeks after a man died in a fire at a homeless encampment. Anna Mandin has the story.
A non-profit group working with homeless people in Saint John, N.B., says residents of an encampment where a tent was set on fire this week are fearful but have returned to the site.

Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start Services, says there were 12 people inside four tents when the fire began at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A video from Saint John police shows a person exiting the passenger side of a car stopped beside the encampment in uptown Saint John, running inside the fence and a few seconds later running back as flames shot into the air.

Saint John police say witnesses heard something hit the tent before it caught fire, and the four people who were inside it managed to escape without injury.

Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca says the investigation is ongoing, and officers are still looking for information about the suspects.

Vautour says the encampment residents don’t know why they would be targeted, but she adds that there is growing frustration from people living around the area about the growth of encampments.

Click to play video: 'Saint John Police release video of suspects in tent fire'
Saint John Police release video of suspects in tent fire

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

