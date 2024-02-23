Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cultural and prescribed burn scheduled near Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OKIB planning to expand use of prescribed burns'
OKIB planning to expand use of prescribed burns
The Okanagan Indian Band, near Vernon, was hit hard by the massive White Rock Lake wildfire this summer. However, one elder says her family's routine use of the traditional practice of prescribed burns helped protect their properties from the flames. Reporter Megan Turcato has more on her story and why the band is now looking at expanding the use of planned ignitions – Oct 7, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People in Kelowna should expect to see smoke rising from the hills around the valley next month as a cultural and prescribed burn in the McCulloch area gets underway.

The BC Wildfire Service and Westbank First Nation plan to conduct prep work the week of March 4, with the burn scheduled to take place as early as the following week, March 11.

“The exact timing of the burn and prep work will be dependent on local weather and venting conditions. Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” the wildfire service and Westbank said.

This burn phase is part of a larger ongoing project that covers 86 hectares. The target area for this year’s burn will be approximately 40 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Prescribed burn with cultural significance in Kelowna'
Prescribed burn with cultural significance in Kelowna
Trending Now

Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service said in a joint statement that their intention is to carefully control and continually monitor the fire throughout the project. Smoke may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna, and possibly Lake Country.

Story continues below advertisement

This burn will provide critical cross-training opportunities for staff of Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The purpose of this cultural and prescribed burn is to reduce the build-up of dead grass, increasing the productivity of traditional foods and improving winter grazing for wildlife.

It’s expected to reduce fuel loading, standing and surface fuel, within the wildland-urban interface. This, officials said, provides a level of community protection from wildfire and supports the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices