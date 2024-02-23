Cultural and prescribed burn scheduled near Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

People in Kelowna should expect to see smoke rising from the hills around the valley next month as a cultural and prescribed burn in the McCulloch area gets underway.

The BC Wildfire Service and Westbank First Nation plan to conduct prep work the week of March 4, with the burn scheduled to take place as early as the following week, March 11.

“The exact timing of the burn and prep work will be dependent on local weather and venting conditions. Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” the wildfire service and Westbank said.

This burn phase is part of a larger ongoing project that covers 86 hectares. The target area for this year’s burn will be approximately 40 hectares.

Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service said in a joint statement that their intention is to carefully control and continually monitor the fire throughout the project. Smoke may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna, and possibly Lake Country.

This burn will provide critical cross-training opportunities for staff of Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service.

The purpose of this cultural and prescribed burn is to reduce the build-up of dead grass, increasing the productivity of traditional foods and improving winter grazing for wildlife.

It’s expected to reduce fuel loading, standing and surface fuel, within the wildland-urban interface. This, officials said, provides a level of community protection from wildfire and supports the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.