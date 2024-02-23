Heavy rain, winds forecast throughout Nova Scotia this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia residents are looking set for another weekend of significant weather, as heavy rain and winds are forecast to sweep through the province.

In a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada on Friday, the weather agency said about 25 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected in the province’s north, east, and central regions. The precipitation is said to begin on Friday evening and continue through Saturday.

“Significant runoff is expected to occur as the rain combines with mild temperatures, leading to considerable snowmelt,” read the weather statement, adding that maximum wind gusts could land anywhere between 60 to 80 kilometres per hour.

“Gusty southerly winds will become northerly throughout the day on Saturday and temperatures are expected to quickly fall below the freezing mark by Saturday night.”

The release said snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain are a possibility later on Saturday — leading to slippery and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

“Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions from water pooling on roadways, and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas,” the statement continued.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”