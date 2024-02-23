Guelph man caught holding knife to another man’s throat: police say

See more sharing options

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after surveillance video caught him holding a knife to another man’s throat.

Investigators said officers were told about a disturbance outside of an apartment building Thursday night near Dawson and Willow roads.

The individuals involved fled before police arrived, but one person was seen on surveillance video allegedly holding a knife to the throat of an unknown man sitting in a car.

A 24-year-old from Guelph was found and arrested a short distance away.

Police are looking for the victim as the investigation remains ongoing.