Crime

Guelph man caught holding knife to another man’s throat: police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 23, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Guelph police say one man was caught on surveillance holding a knife against another man's throat at westend apartment building on Thursday. Police are also looking for the victim. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one man was caught on surveillance holding a knife against another man's throat at westend apartment building on Thursday. Police are also looking for the victim. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a man is facing charges after surveillance video caught him holding a knife to another man’s throat.

Investigators said officers were told about a disturbance outside of an apartment building Thursday night near Dawson and Willow roads.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The individuals involved fled before police arrived, but one person was seen on surveillance video allegedly holding a knife to the throat of an unknown man sitting in a car.

Trending Now

A 24-year-old from Guelph was found and arrested a short distance away.

Police are looking for the victim as the investigation remains ongoing.

