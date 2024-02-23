2nd teen arrested after stabbing at Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

A second teenager has been arrested and charged after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station last week, police say.

Toronto police said a 17-year-old boy now faces charges in addition to a 14-year-old girl.

Police were called to Wilson subway station just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 for an assault with a weapon.

A 52-year-old man was exiting the subway at the station when he became involved in an altercation on the platform with a female youth and a male, police said.

The man and the suspects did not know each other, police added.

During the altercation, the man was assaulted and stabbed, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The female was arrested at the scene.

Police previously announced that a 14-year-old girl from Toronto had been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Officers had still been searching for the male suspect, who reportedly fled the scene.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assault in connection with the incident.

The suspects cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.