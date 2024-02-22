Lynx Air to cease operations Monday, files for creditor protection

Send this page to someone via email

Lynx Air says its final flights will take place on Sunday as the company files for creditor protection, less than two years after the low-cost airline took to the skies.

The Calgary-based company announced in a news release on Thursday it has sought and obtained an initial order of protection from creditors from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

As of 12:01 a.m. MT on Monday, Feb. 26, Lynx Air says its operations will cease, with scheduled flights continuing to operate until that time.

“Over the past year, Lynx Air, has faced a number of significant headwinds including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment,” the news release states.

2:28 Calgary couple calls out Lynx Air after luggage redirected to different province

In the release, the company touts that it has grown its fleet and number of destinations while doubling its passenger volume in the past two years. Despite that growth, and efforts to explore a sale or merger, Lynx Air said the challenges facing the company’s business “have become too significant to overcome.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company added that efforts are being made to assist passengers affected by the move, with those who have existing bookings advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has published guidance for Lynx Air passengers, including contact information for government agencies in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia that can help secure refunds from travel agencies registered in those provinces.

The CTA said stranded passengers or those with tickets for future travel with Lynx should contact their travel agents or providers for alternate travel arrangements, but said those passengers may have to make those arrangements on their own.

2:00 1st Lynx Air flight just the latest step for Calgary’s aviation sector

However, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement he expects Lynx Air to get stranded passengers back home as soon as possible, and to provide refunds if fares cannot be honoured.

Story continues below advertisement

He added his office is in contact with other airlines to see how they can help, “to ensure that passengers are put first.”

“I’m thinking of the Canadian travellers and workers affected by this news, their families, and the communities across Canada who will feel the impact of this,” Rodriguez’s statement said.

The airline employs 160 pilots and flight crew members, according to the Air Line Pilots Association union.

Sunday’s final flight will come less than two years after the company made its inaugural flight on April 7, 2022, becoming the latest low-cost airline to join an already crowded market in Canada.