Saskatoon Blades putting together home record for the ages at SaskTel Centre

Fans attending Saskatoon Blades games at SaskTel Centre this season have left the rink enjoying a win more often than not.

In fact, overwhelmingly so.

“We have lots of confidence when we’re at home,” said Blades goaltender Austin Elliott. “We’re definitely a hard team to beat in this building.”

With just one month left in the Western Hockey League regular season, the first-place Blades hold a mind-blowing 23-1-1 record on home ice this year.

The team has won games week after week, in a stretch that’s carried over naturally from big overtime goals to blowout wins, according to Elliott.

“Just over the course of the year, I guess, we’ve built more and more confidence on home ice which I think has just sort of snowballed since the last time we lost in regulation,” said Elliott.

You’ll have to go back to a contest against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Oct. 24 to pinpoint the team’s only regulation loss on the year — a streak beginning the week before Halloween of 20 consecutive games in which the Blades have earned at least one point.

“From when it started when I was 17 [years old] to now there’s so many more fans coming to show up and it’s awesome to see,” said Blades forward Brandon Lisowsky.

“They’re loud, they’re into it.”

If Saskatoon wins the remainder of their home games this season, they can tie for the second-most home victories in WHL history with 32.

Head coach Brennan Sonne said the team has been an easy one to root for in the community, adding their killer instinct this season has been born from years of experience.

“We’re all heart and courage and I think that’s really easy to fall in love with,” said Sonne. “I know it has been for me.”

“I do think with the core we have returning, the things we’ve gone through over the years, I think we have the guys that have learned how to be winners and how to win hockey games.”

Despite becoming the first team in the league to secure a playoff spot, the Blades have not taken their foot off the gas pedal with 11 consecutive wins.

That’s included a perfect 4-0 road trip to reach 42 wins on the season with Saskatoon defeating Swift Current, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Brandon, all teams currently in playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.

Lisowsky said it’s been a message throughout the team to keep pushing towards locking up a division title.

“We haven’t had a banner since 2013,” said Lisowsky. “I think that just motivates our team to win a division and ultimately win the league.”

Nine of Saskatoon’s final dozen regular season games will be played at SaskTel Centre, including seven of their next eight contests beginning Friday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

It’s good preparation, according to Elliott, when it comes to the Blades’ expectations of holding home ice advantage for as long as their playoff run will take them.

“We’re going to have a lot of home ice coming up in the playoffs here,” said Elliott. “The success we’ve had at home is huge and it will definitely carry on over to the playoffs.”

Saskatoon’s hometown support has also steadily grown throughout the season, with the Blades recording attendance of over 5,000 fans at 11 of their games so far.

That’s something Lisowsky said has provided a big boost on the ice, for a Saskatoon group which seemingly isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“Once you have a great team like us being number one in the country, I think a lot of people realize that and want to come watch,” said Lisowsky. “I’m happy that we have a lot of home games left to see this barn packed.”

The Blades begin a three-game homestand on Friday night at 7:00 pm, welcoming the Wheat Kings to town.