Canada

Toyota recalls 28K cars in Canada due to forward ‘creep’ while in neutral

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
toyota-recall-forward-creep View image in full screen
This is the Toyota logo on a Toyota Tundra HV 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Toyota is recalling more than 28,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to forward “creep” while they are in neutral.

The safety recall involves 2023-24 models of the Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and the Lexus LX 600.

“Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“This can allow some engine power to continue to be transferred to the wheels and can allow the vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash.”

Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for the transmission at no cost to customers, the company said.

Owners of all involved vehicles, which number about 28,061, will be notified by late April.

Toyota has issued multiple recalls in the past months, including one that involved nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada.

