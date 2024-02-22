B.C. Budget 2024: Energy credit, employer health tax cut amid slew of affordability steps

Send this page to someone via email

With a provincial election less than a year away, B.C.’s NDP government has delivered a budget heavy on rebates and cost-saving measures.

Several credits will be rolled out in 2024 for the public, while the business community is getting a tax break that advocates have been seeking for years.

And this will be the first year that renters will be able to access the $400 renter’s rebate, which the government announced in its budget last year.

Electricity rebate

The first credit, a break on BC Hydro and Fortis BC bills, will roll out in April, at a cost to taxpayers of about $370 million.

The BC Electricity Affordability Credit will apply to both residential and commercial power users.

The finance ministry estimates it will shave about $100 off a residential electricity bill over the course of a year, depending on power usage.

Meanwhile, commercial and industrial ratepayers will see bill credits proportional to about 4.6 per cent of their power usage.

The move comes amid concerns about BC Hydro needing to import power under drought conditions, and will see the Crown corporation’s projected revenue fall to $314 million this year.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy defended the spending.

“We feel (BC Hydro) can afford it, and people can’t afford us not to do it,” she said.

Employer Health Tax threshold raised

The province finally moved on a key ask from B.C.’s business community, making a major change to its employer health tax.

The NDP first implemented the payroll tax in 2019 to replace revenue lost by eliminating MSP payments.

Businesses advocates say that measure has been yet another cost pressure on entrepreneurs already struggling under inflation, rising rent, and overhead and labour shortages.

The budget will lift the threshold for the tax from $500,000 to payrolls of $1 million and reduce tax payments for businesses with a payroll of under $1.5 million.

The change, which will cost about $108 million in 2024, will be backdated to the start of the year, with the province projecting the exemption will now apply to 90 per cent of businesses.

Family, carbon tax benefits boosted

Starting in July, the budget will boost the B.C. family benefit by 25 per cent per child on regular monthly payments through to June 2025.

The province estimates the average family will see $445 more over the course of the bonus period, with a family of four getting about $1,760 and an average single-parent family getting about $2,790.

The NDP is also raising the eligibility threshold so that it includes another estimated 66,000 families who’ve never received it.

The increased benefits are forecast to cost the province just shy of a quarter-billion dollars.

Also in July, the maximum payout for the annual climate action tax credit payment will climb from $447 to $504, from $223 to $252 for a spouse or partner, and from $111.50 to $126 per child.