Coroner to start inquest into 2019 death of Hamilton homicide suspect in March

Ontario’s coroner has set a mid-March inquest date in connection with the death of a double murder suspect found dead in 2019 at a Brantford, Ont., hotel.

The probe will examine circumstances around the November 2019 death of David Thomson, discovered by police in a room with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Before Thomson’s death, Hamilton police had sought the then-33-year-old following the death of Donald Lowe, 62, and Cheryl Nicholl, 32, both from Hamilton, at a townhouse on Towercrest Drive days earlier.

On the night of Thomson’s death, Hamilton officers attempted to negotiate his surrender while he was holed up in a room.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) cleared officers in 2020 after its own examination following Thomson’s demise.

In that decision, SIU director Joseph Martino didn’t lay charges since he could not conclude whether officers caused or contributed to Thomson’s death.

Dr. Karen Schiff, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region said in a release Thursday the inquest will begin March 18 and is expected to last five days.