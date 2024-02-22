Menu

Headline link
Crime

Suspect charged in Vancouver nightclub armed robbery

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police looking for information in nightclub robbery
A Vancouver police investigation into a violent armed robbery at a nightclub in Yaletown has resulted in criminal charges for a suspect.

The armed robbery, and forcible confinement, took place on April 9, 2023.

Police said two suspects entered a nightclub after it closed, then proceeded to threaten staff with a gun and knife. They stole $25,000 in cash.

Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam

Six people in the club had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined, police added. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, nearly 10 months after the incident, Vancouver police announced Nasir Hussain Syed is facing 19 criminal charges including unlawful confinement, robbery, possession of a firearm without a licence and assault.

Syed has been released from custody until his next court appearance.

The investigation remains open as police are searching for any additional suspects.

