Suspect charged in Vancouver nightclub armed robbery

A Vancouver police investigation into a violent armed robbery at a nightclub in Yaletown has resulted in criminal charges for a suspect.
The armed robbery, and forcible confinement, took place on April 9, 2023.
Police said two suspects entered a nightclub after it closed, then proceeded to threaten staff with a gun and knife. They stole $25,000 in cash.
Six people in the club had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined, police added. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury.
On Thursday, nearly 10 months after the incident, Vancouver police announced Nasir Hussain Syed is facing 19 criminal charges including unlawful confinement, robbery, possession of a firearm without a licence and assault.
Syed has been released from custody until his next court appearance.
The investigation remains open as police are searching for any additional suspects.
