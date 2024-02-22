Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C.’s finance minister presents the 2024 budget in live broadcast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters at the Fernwood Community Centre in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday. Conroy says increasing the provincial budget announced Thursday puts the province on the right path to provide services to people. View image in full screen
Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters at the Fernwood Community Centre in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday. Conroy says increasing the provincial budget announced Thursday puts the province on the right path to provide services to people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s budget day in B.C. which means the finance minister will be outlining the province’s priorities for the upcoming year and how it plans to pay for them.

The budget will be live-streamed above, starting at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on BC1.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said the government’s priorities will focus on helping people through times of high costs and forecasts of lean economic growth.

“We do have a slowing economy. The global economy is slowing as well, so we are not unique to any jurisdiction,” Conroy said in a sneak peek on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It is not the right time to make cuts to people, it is not the right time to make cuts to services, it is not the right time to raise taxes.”

Conroy stopped short, however, of pledging no new taxes. Asked specifically about the possibility of a new tax on house flipping, the minister stressed the tax burden would not increase for “ordinary British Columbians.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Addressing crime in the B.C. budget'
Addressing crime in the B.C. budget
Trending Now

The budget comes less than nine months before B.C.’s provincial election.

Conroy says she will not wear new shoes when she tables Thursday’s budget, choosing to break with tradition for the second year in a row by instead putting on a pair of comfortable shoes with a fresh polish.

-with files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices