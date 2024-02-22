B.C.’s finance minister presents the 2024 budget in live broadcast

Send this page to someone via email

It’s budget day in B.C. which means the finance minister will be outlining the province’s priorities for the upcoming year and how it plans to pay for them.

The budget will be live-streamed above, starting at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on BC1.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said the government’s priorities will focus on helping people through times of high costs and forecasts of lean economic growth.

“We do have a slowing economy. The global economy is slowing as well, so we are not unique to any jurisdiction,” Conroy said in a sneak peek on Wednesday.

“It is not the right time to make cuts to people, it is not the right time to make cuts to services, it is not the right time to raise taxes.”

Conroy stopped short, however, of pledging no new taxes. Asked specifically about the possibility of a new tax on house flipping, the minister stressed the tax burden would not increase for “ordinary British Columbians.”

The budget comes less than nine months before B.C.’s provincial election.

Conroy says she will not wear new shoes when she tables Thursday’s budget, choosing to break with tradition for the second year in a row by instead putting on a pair of comfortable shoes with a fresh polish.

-with files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press