Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father of man who killed Quebec officer says mentally ill son fell through the cracks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau'
Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau
RELATED: Thousands of police officers from across North America descended on Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Thursday to pay tribute to Sureté du Québec Sargeant Maureen Breau. The 42 year-old was killed in the line of duty last month. The mother of two was remembered as loyal friend, wife and a police officer full of potential. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Apr 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The father of a Quebec man who killed a provincial police officer last year says he had hoped his son would have been arrested and hospitalized before he could hurt someone.

Serge Brouillard told a coroner’s inquest Thursday he had expected a complaint filed with police by another family member would have gotten his son the help he needed.

On March 27, provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau and three other officers showed up to Isaac Brouillard Lessard’s apartment to arrest him for uttering threats and for breaking probation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 35-year-old stabbed Breau to death and seriously injured her partner at the home in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and he was shot dead by police moments later.

Serge Brouillard described his son as an intelligent lover of nature who played high-level soccer as a youth and was always ready to help others around him.

Story continues below advertisement

But Brouillard says his son also suffered from mental illness and that the 35-year-old fell through the cracks in the health system.

Coroner Géhane Kamel told the father today that since the beginning of the inquiry, at least six families have written to her to say they sympathized with him and were dealing with a similar situation.

Click to play video: 'Civic funeral for fallen officer'
Civic funeral for fallen officer
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices