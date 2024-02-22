Menu

Environment

$2M in funding and gifts donated to University of Guelph’s Agricultural College

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 22, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
The University of Guelph received gifts from the Ontario Bean Growers and an anonymous $2 million donation to support the hiring of three vacant positions at the Ridgetown campus.
The University of Guelph’s Agricultural College received gifts as well as new funding from Ontario Bean Growers.

The donation is to help support the OGB’s assistant professorship in Weed Sciences at the Ridgetown campus, plus the renewal of the dry bean agronomy and pest management positions.

The positions are currently vacant due to the recent retirement of Peter Sikkema and the pending retirement of Chris Gillard of the OAC, which is set for later this year.

These hires are to make sure the U of G continues to be among the best in the world in dry bean agronomy and weed management research.

In a news release on Tuesday, interim vice president of research at the university, Rene Van Acker, said both professors have had an immense impact on the bean industry in Ontario for years.

“This renewal of these professorships will ensure their legacy continues and that U of G remains at the forefront of industry innovation,” Van Acker said.

Every year, dry bean growers produce nearly 100,000 acres of crops with 90 per cent of the crop exported to international markets.

The hired faculty will continue to do research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre sites in Huron and Ridgetown.

 

