Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 10:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Feb. 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Feb. 22
WATCH: Pleasant conditions continue — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Feb. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pond safety and hydrant obstructions with the Saskatoon Fire Department, and Franny in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Staying safe on ponds and keeping fire hydrants clear: SFD

People like to take to the ponds for a skate in the winter, but are those safe to be on?

Fire Marshal Brian Conway explains the different ways the Saskatoon Fire Department checks ponds to ensure people are allowed on them.

Conway also explains why it is important for people to keep the area around fire hydrants clear from any snow or obstructions.

Click to play video: 'Staying safe on ponds and keeping fire hydrants clear: SFD'
Staying safe on ponds and keeping fire hydrants clear: SFD

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Franny

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Franny is a six-year-old mixed breed who just gave birth to a litter of puppies and is now ready for a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheila Gibbons of the Saskatoon SPCA says Franny is a quiet dog who does well around people, but does not like cats.

Gibbons also looks at the current kitten situation at the shelter and ways people can help keep the kitten population down.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Franny'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Franny

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 22

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 22.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 22
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices