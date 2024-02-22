Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Pond safety and hydrant obstructions with the Saskatoon Fire Department, and Franny in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Staying safe on ponds and keeping fire hydrants clear: SFD

People like to take to the ponds for a skate in the winter, but are those safe to be on?

Fire Marshal Brian Conway explains the different ways the Saskatoon Fire Department checks ponds to ensure people are allowed on them.

Conway also explains why it is important for people to keep the area around fire hydrants clear from any snow or obstructions.

3:41 Staying safe on ponds and keeping fire hydrants clear: SFD

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Franny

Franny is a six-year-old mixed breed who just gave birth to a litter of puppies and is now ready for a new home.

Sheila Gibbons of the Saskatoon SPCA says Franny is a quiet dog who does well around people, but does not like cats.

Gibbons also looks at the current kitten situation at the shelter and ways people can help keep the kitten population down.

3:41 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Franny

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 22

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 22.