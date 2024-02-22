Millions of Toshiba adapters recalled in Canada, U.S. over fire hazard

Send this page to someone via email

More than a million Toshiba adapters are being recalled across Canada because of fire and burn hazard risks.

Health Canada flagged the massive recall Wednesday of nearly 1.3 million AC adapters that were imported by Toshiba Canada Ltd.

The affected adapters were sold separately and with Toshiba laptops at various retail outlets in the country roughly between April 1, 2008 and April 30, 2014.

“The flame retardant used in the manufacturing of the components of the affected AC Adapters may lead to a potential of overheating or fire,” Health Canada said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The adapters were manufactured in China.

One of the recalled adapters pictured here pointing to the serial and model numbers. Photo courtesy: Health Canada

Customers are being asked to immediately dispose of the recalled adapters if they have them and contact Dynabook Canada Inc. for a free replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

Any health or safety incidents related to these adapters should be reported to Health Canada, the agency says.

No incident or injuries had been reported to the company in Canada as of Feb. 2, 2024.

The adapter recall is not only limited to Canada.

In the United States, where injuries have been reported related to this product, 15.5 million of the Toshiba brand AC adapters have been recalled.

Between 2010 and 2021, there have been reports of 679 potential incidents and 43 minor burns in the U.S.