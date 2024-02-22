Menu

Consumer

Millions of Toshiba adapters recalled in Canada, U.S. over fire hazard

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Toshiba View image in full screen
FILE - The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at a company's building in Kawasaki near Tokyo, on Feb. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File
More than a million Toshiba adapters are being recalled across Canada because of fire and burn hazard risks.

Health Canada flagged the massive recall Wednesday of nearly 1.3 million AC adapters that were imported by Toshiba Canada Ltd.

The affected adapters were sold separately and with Toshiba laptops at various retail outlets in the country roughly between April 1, 2008 and April 30, 2014.

“The flame retardant used in the manufacturing of the components of the affected AC Adapters may lead to a potential of overheating or fire,” Health Canada said.

The adapters were manufactured in China.

Toshiba adapter recall
One of the recalled adapters pictured here pointing to the serial and model numbers. Photo courtesy: Health Canada

Customers are being asked to immediately dispose of the recalled adapters if they have them and contact Dynabook Canada Inc. for a free replacement.

Any health or safety incidents related to these adapters should be reported to Health Canada, the agency says.

No incident or injuries had been reported to the company in Canada as of Feb. 2, 2024.

The adapter recall is not only limited to Canada.

In the United States, where injuries have been reported related to this product, 15.5 million of the Toshiba brand AC adapters have been recalled.

Between 2010 and 2021, there have been reports of 679 potential incidents and 43 minor burns in the U.S.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

