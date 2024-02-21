Menu

Crime

Police officer stabbed responding to armed man at a Canadian Tire in Saint John, N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 8:41 pm
Police presence at Canadian Tire in Saint John after officer stabbed. View image in full screen
Saint John Police, officers were called to the Canadian Tire store in the 800-block of Fairville Boulevard just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2024. A police officer was stabbed and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News
A New Brunswick police officer was stabbed Wednesday evening at a Canadian Tire store in Saint John while responding to reports of an armed man.

According to Saint John Police, officers were called to the store in the 800-block of Fairville Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

It was alleged that a man, who was armed with a knife, was threatening staff and causing damage.

Police said “on arrival,” an officer was stabbed.

“The officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time,” said spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca, at the scene.

“The Major Crime Unit and forensic services have been called to investigate. The Major Crime Unit is currently conducting a number of interviews as we speak.”

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

There was a heavy police presence in the store’s parking lot into the night.

Anyone with information or witnessed what happened is asked to call police at 506-648-3333.

