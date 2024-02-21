Police officer stabbed responding to armed man at a Canadian Tire in Saint John, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick police officer was stabbed Wednesday evening at a Canadian Tire store in Saint John while responding to reports of an armed man.

According to Saint John Police, officers were called to the store in the 800-block of Fairville Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

It was alleged that a man, who was armed with a knife, was threatening staff and causing damage.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said “on arrival,” an officer was stabbed.

“The officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time,” said spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca, at the scene.

“The Major Crime Unit and forensic services have been called to investigate. The Major Crime Unit is currently conducting a number of interviews as we speak.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

There was a heavy police presence in the store’s parking lot into the night.

Anyone with information or witnessed what happened is asked to call police at 506-648-3333.