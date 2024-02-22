Menu

Investigations

Oakridge crane collapse kills worker at construction site

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 11:29 am
2 min read
Deadly crane incident at Oakridge construction site
Deadly crane incident at Oakridge construction site
One worker is dead after construction material fell from a high-rise construction site at Oakridge Mall in Vancouver, forcing the closure of a stretch of Cambie Street. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
The identity of the worker killed in a construction incident at the massive Oakridge complex in Vancouver has not yet been released.

Firefighters were called to the Oakridge Park construction site near Cambie Street and 41st Street just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A load being suspended by a crane fell with debris striking part of the building.

A technical rescue team worked for hours to ensure the safety and security of the site and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed late on Wednesday that the life of one worker was lost.

“So unfortunately as a result of the crane incident here, that load falling from the crane we can confirm that was one person who is fatally impacted,” Capt. Matthew Trudeau with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told Global News.

“We just want to make sure we have proper ID and notifications have been made so we are just waiting for the coroner to come by and make sure we have a positive ID.”

Crane incident at Vancouver's Oakridge Mall
Crane incident at Vancouver’s Oakridge Mall

B.C.’s premier and minister of labour shared their heartfelt condolences in a joint statement.

David Eby and Harry Bains said, “Every worker deserves to return home safely at the end of the day and this incident is a stark reminder of the importance of workplace safety.”

The statement also thanked first responders, B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC for their efforts.

Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse
Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse

Trudeau said about 1,700 workers were evacuated from the site near Oakridge Mall.

Coltin Lillico, an employee at Crate & Barrel in the nearby mall, said he is not sure of the specifics of what happened, but confirmed the shopping centre remained open and that the furniture store was “functioning normally.”

“All I know is there was a blockage on the road and they had to clear it out,” he said in an interview about an hour after the load fell.

-with files from The Canadian Press

