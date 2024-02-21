Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina consumers looking for food bargains as inflation increases

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
Inflation report View image in full screen
With food rates increasing, consumers are finding food bargains and discounted prices according to a new report from Dalhousie University. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Food bargains are in high demand as grocery shopping habits shift.

According to a new report from Dalhousie University, Canadians are more likely to buy discounted food.

Regina local Eileen Stranja uses flyers and apps to help her find food bargains in the city.

“I think if you’re a sales hunter, you know where to look when you go to certain stores. Like I merchandise in Walmart. So, I know where to look for markdown deals,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

This is partly due to the food inflation rate, though, it’s slowing says a Dalhousie researcher.

“Things are easing, supply chains are much easier to manage, they’re more predictable which means that we’re getting access to better deals,” said Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University, Agri-Food Analytics Lab Director.

Story continues below advertisement

Dalhousie University says 59 per cent of Canadians surveyed are consistently looking for discounted foods, whether the food is on clearance or close to its expiry or best before dates.

Trending Now

“A lot of people are bargain-hunting quite aggressively,” said Charlebois. “In fact, they’re visiting new stores and just buying anything that’s on sale.”

Regina’s Food Bank is serving up to 16,000 people a month. But they are seeing the pace slow down now.

“It’s still up quite considerably over last year…but compared…to the past couple years, it’s slowing down,” said John Bailey, Regina Food Bank CEO.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices