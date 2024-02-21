Menu

Canada

Ottawa pledges another $15M to help police combat auto theft across Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2024 4:18 pm
1 min read
The federal government is committing an additional $15 million over three years to fight the rise in vehicle thefts across the country.

Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc made the announcement today in Montreal.

LeBlanc says $9 million will go toward provincial, territorial and municipal police services to increase their capacity to take custody of stolen vehicles identified by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Another $3.5 million will help officers co-ordinate with international police agency Interpol, which Ottawa says will make Canadian police better able to find stolen vehicles and car parts shipped abroad.

LeBlanc says $2.4 million will be used to support the Canadian government’s work to fight car theft with domestic and international partners.

On Feb. 7, the federal government announced $28 million to help border agents better detect and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles and increase their ability to investigate and arrest people involved in car theft supply chains.

The federal government says that between 2021 and 2022, rates of vehicle theft rose by 50 per cent in Quebec, 48.3 per cent in Ontario, 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and 18.35 per cent in Alberta.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

