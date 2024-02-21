Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sturmay qualifies for Tournament of Hearts playoff with win over McCarville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts'
Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 16, 2024) The 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is one of curling’s steepest competitions, with the top eight curling teams in Canada. As Moses Woldu reports, it’s a chance for up and coming teams to leave their mark.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s Selena Sturmay improved to 6-0 and clinched a playoff spot at the Canadian women’s curling championship with a 10-9 extra-end win over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville in Wednesday’s opening draw.

Sturmay came back from a 6-1 deficit after four ends, and a steal of three in the ninth end put the Albertans up 9-7.

McCarville (3-3) responded with two in the 10th to force the extra end, but Sturmay made the most of having the hammer in the 11th and came out with a win.

With two Pool A draws left, Sturmay can finish no worse than second in the group. Four-time defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., who was idle Wednesday morning, is second in the pool at 5-1.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In other scores, rookie Saskatchewan skip Skylar Ackerman took sole possession of third place in the pool at 4-3 with a 9-6 win over Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis (1-5).

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo fell to 0-7 with a 10-6 loss to Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes (3-3) and British Columbia’s Corryn Brown downed Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges 8-3. Both teams are 3-3.

Two more draws were scheduled for Wednesday.

The top three teams in each pool after Thursday’s final draw advance to Friday’s six-team playoff round, from which Saturday’s four Page playoff teams will be determined.

Trending Now

Tiebreaker games have been eliminated from the format. Head-to-head results followed by cumulative draw-to-the-button scores that precede each game solve ties.

The winner of Sunday’s final represents Canada at the world championship March 16-24 in Sydney, N.S., and earns a return trip to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as defending champion.

Click to play video: 'Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years'
Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices