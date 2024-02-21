S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in technology and financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.75 points at 21,165.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.60 points at 38,526.20. The S&P 500 index was down 4.08 points at 4,971.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 68.37 points at 15,562.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US compared with 73.98 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was up 48 cents at US$77.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 19 cents at US$1.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.20 at US$2,034.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.87 a pound.