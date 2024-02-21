Menu

Crime

Officer faces charge after firearm ‘accidentally discharged’ in Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
A six-year member of the Halton Regional Police Service has been charged with one count of careless use of a firearm. View image in full screen
A six-year member of the Halton Regional Police Service has been charged with one count of careless use of a firearm. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Halton Regional Police officer is facing a charge after his firearm “accidentally discharged” while on duty in Burlington, Ont.

Investigators with Halton police say the incident happened on Jan. 29 while a constable was handling his “police-issued” gun, but didn’t reveal where the matter occurred due to the incident being before the courts.

No one was injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson.

The case, required by Halton police policy when a gun goes off “intentionally or unintentionally,” is accusing the officer of being at fault.

He’s facing one count of careless use of a firearm.

The accused, a six-year veteran and identified in a release, has been suspended with pay as per Ontario’s Police Services Act and is set to appear at a hearing in Milton early April.

