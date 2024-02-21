Officer faces charge after firearm ‘accidentally discharged’ in Burlington, Ont.

A Halton Regional Police officer is facing a charge after his firearm “accidentally discharged” while on duty in Burlington, Ont.
Investigators with Halton police say the incident happened on Jan. 29 while a constable was handling his “police-issued” gun, but didn’t reveal where the matter occurred due to the incident being before the courts.
No one was injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson.
The case, required by Halton police policy when a gun goes off “intentionally or unintentionally,” is accusing the officer of being at fault.
He’s facing one count of careless use of a firearm.
The accused, a six-year veteran and identified in a release, has been suspended with pay as per Ontario’s Police Services Act and is set to appear at a hearing in Milton early April.
