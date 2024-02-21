Attempted murder charges laid in Family Day stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Penetanguishene man is in custody after an assault in Tiny Township earlier this week led to a victim suffering life-threatening injuries, police say.

Just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday, an injured male was reported at a home in the Balm Beach area of Tiny Township, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Police say a suspect was found and arrested a short while later at the residence and taken to the local detachment for further questioning.

The male victim was taken by paramedics to an area hospital and later moved by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma hospital. He had life-threatening injuries caused by an edged weapon, officers say.

The victim remains in hospital.

Police say Jake Taylor, 33, of Penetanguishene, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempting to commit murder.

OPP community safety officer David Hobson says police cannot comment on why the attack happened but did say police believed this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

Taylor is being held for a bail hearing and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on a future date.