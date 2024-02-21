New location and tour dates announced for ‘Guelph.Beer Bus’

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph.Beer Bus is rolling into town for the fourth year.

The bus is a free shuttle service running on select Saturdays, stopping at unique brewpubs, beer halls and tap rooms. It’ll return to the Royal City in April and run for the next six months.

In a news release on Tuesday, Cam Fryer, owner of Royal City Brewing, said the tour is beloved in the community.

“People love the Guelph.Beer Bus because it’s a free, inclusive, and fun way to discover your new favourite brewery,” Fryer said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Ontario Tourism Summit recognized the Beer Bus as the Culinary Tourism Event of the Year with more than 10,000 bus boardings.

Royal City will be one of the sites that riders can see as they tour this year, in addition to a new spot; Wrinkly Bear Brewing recently relocated to Guelph and will be included as part of the tour.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the regular sites will include Sleeman and Fixed Gear Brewing.

The bus will run on a 30-minute schedule and each stop will include a lineup of locally brewed beer, tap room activities like live music, photo booths, pop-up food vendors and more.

It’ll tour around the city, beginning on April 13, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations will also be accepted for a scholarship fund for BIOPIC students to attend a brewing program at Niagara College.

Visit Guelph.Beer Bus’ website to see the bus schedule and learn more details.