Canada

Guelph.Beer bus wins at Ontario Tourism Summit

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 4, 2023 6:00 am
The Guelph.Beer bus recently won the Culinary Tourism Event of the Year award at the 2023 Ontario Tourism Summit.
The Guelph.Beer bus recently won the Culinary Tourism Event of the Year award at the 2023 Ontario Tourism Summit. Guelph.Beer/submitted
A bus that takes people to various local breweries in Guelph and Wellington County has garnered an award.

The Guelph.Beer bus was named the Culinary Tourism Event of the Year at the 2023 Ontario Tourism Summit.

The beer bus has been in operation for the last four years, offering a safe and fun way for connoisseurs of ale, lager and other malt-based alcoholic beverages to visit brewpubs, beer halls and tap rooms in the area.

According to a news release, the Guelph.Beer Bus has seen strong community support and attracts beer lovers from across Ontario. They say beer tourism supports over $211 million in economic activity each year.

The beer bus was put together by local breweries and has seen growth in reputation and popularity.

One Saturday each month, the bus takes passengers of all ages to five local breweries: Royal City, Sleeman, Brothers, Fixed Gear and Wellington.

The bus operates every half-hour between noon and 7 p.m. from April to December.

More information on the Guelph.Beer bus and schedule can be found on its website.

 

