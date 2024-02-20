SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta NDP expects next week’s budget to be full of broken promises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2024 5:17 pm
1 min read
All eyes on UCP government ahead of Alberta budget 2024
WATCH ABOVE: The Alberta government will table Budget 2024 on Thursday, Feb. 29, and all eyes are on the government to see where spending will be directed. Morgan Black reports.
Alberta’s Opposition says it’s bracing for next week’s provincial budget to be full of broken promises while failing to fix crumbling health-care and education systems.

Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government is set to announce the budget on Feb. 29.

NDP finance critics Shannon Phillips and Samir Kayande say the UCP is not getting the job done.

Kayande says Albertans are falling behind as wages fail to keep up with inflation, and unemployment goes up.

He says he also doesn’t expect the budget to fix the No. 1 problem: the province’s failing health-care system.

Phillips says the UCP’s projection for health-care spending for the upcoming fiscal year doesn’t even keep up with its own consumer price index and population growth estimates.

“To maintain business as usual, we would need to see a five per cent increase in the budget next week,” Phillips, with Kayande, told a news conference in Edmonton Tuesday.

“But with our health-care system in the state that it is now, the doctors who are at risk of closing their practice, the nurses having their overtime cut by the UCP, and the over 800,000 Albertans without a family doctor do not want to maintain business as usual.

“We need improvement, and the only thing the UCP are delivering is broken promises.”

The Opposition says the UCP also promised to develop a new tax bracket on income lower than $60,000 in the 2023 election, but that it was missing from the fall fiscal update.

Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening to update her government’s vision and plan for the province in advance of the budget.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

