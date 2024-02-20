Menu

Crime

Five injured following collision on Manitoba highway, RCMP investigating

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
RCMP Stonewall detachment. RCMP
A woman has been arrested in connection with a motor vehicle collision that left five people injured on a Manitoba highway, according to police.

Officers with the Stonewall / Headingley RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., on Highway 3. The incident, officials said, occurred on the highway, approximately four kilometres south of Oak Bluff.

An investigation found that a pickup truck, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was travelling southbound on the highway when it collided into the rear of another vehicle heading the same way. Police said the driver was responsible for the subsequent collision and fled on foot after the vehicle entered the ditch.

A police service dog was deployed to track her in a nearby field where she was arrested and charged for impaired driving.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, according to police, because she was not dressed for the weather.

The vehicle that was struck, driven by a 20-year-old man, was pushed into the northbound lane, colliding with a northbound vehicle. He along with four female passengers — between the ages of 22 and 30 — were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was not physically injured, police added.

An investigation is ongoing.

