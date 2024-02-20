Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘We can’t wait’: Belleville says provincial cash for overdose crisis is too low

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community. Belleville mayor Neil Ellis speaks about recent rash of overdoses during a press conference in Belleville, Ont., in a Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community. Belleville mayor Neil Ellis speaks about recent rash of overdoses during a press conference in Belleville, Ont., in a Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. , handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-City of Belleville
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Belleville’s mayor says the Ontario government is not coming through with funding to help with the community’s ongoing overdose crisis, leaving the city with no other choice but to cover the costs itself.

Last week Mayor Neil Ellis asked the province for $2 million to help build a community hub for addictions, mental health and homelessness,  as well as money to open a detox centre, days after the city declared the state of emergency over a rash of drug overdoses.

At a press conference Tuesday, Ellis said the province’s initial response of $216,000 is not enough.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

He said city council will instead look at ways of covering the $2 million for the community hub in its upcoming budget.

“We can’t wait,” he said.

Ellis has said the money is needed to complete work on a social and health services hub known as “The Bridge,” a central location that will offer addictions and mental health services.

Story continues below advertisement

With the needed funding in place, the community hub could be open by the late fall or early winter, the mayor said.

Belleville declared a state of emergency two days after crews were called to 17 overdoses in just 24 hours on Feb. 6.

Trending Now

The majority of the overdoses happened within a two-hour window in the city’s downtown core, which forced police to take the unusual move of asking the public to avoid the downtown during the surge in ambulance traffic.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says a submission from the Canadian Mental Health Association Hastings Prince Edward remains under review.

The spokesperson says the province is providing over $216,000 in one-time funding to immediately increase the presence of first responders in Belleville’s downtown core, and to increase staffing at local support and outreach services.

–With files from The Canadian Press

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices