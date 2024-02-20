‘We can’t wait’: Belleville says provincial cash for overdose crisis is too low

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville’s mayor says the Ontario government is not coming through with funding to help with the community’s ongoing overdose crisis, leaving the city with no other choice but to cover the costs itself.

Last week Mayor Neil Ellis asked the province for $2 million to help build a community hub for addictions, mental health and homelessness, as well as money to open a detox centre, days after the city declared the state of emergency over a rash of drug overdoses.

At a press conference Tuesday, Ellis said the province’s initial response of $216,000 is not enough.

He said city council will instead look at ways of covering the $2 million for the community hub in its upcoming budget.

“We can’t wait,” he said.

Ellis has said the money is needed to complete work on a social and health services hub known as “The Bridge,” a central location that will offer addictions and mental health services.

With the needed funding in place, the community hub could be open by the late fall or early winter, the mayor said.

Belleville declared a state of emergency two days after crews were called to 17 overdoses in just 24 hours on Feb. 6.

The majority of the overdoses happened within a two-hour window in the city’s downtown core, which forced police to take the unusual move of asking the public to avoid the downtown during the surge in ambulance traffic.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says a submission from the Canadian Mental Health Association Hastings Prince Edward remains under review.

The spokesperson says the province is providing over $216,000 in one-time funding to immediately increase the presence of first responders in Belleville’s downtown core, and to increase staffing at local support and outreach services.

–With files from The Canadian Press