Ice cutting to begin on Red River, Man. soon to prevent spring flooding

The government of Manitoba is starting its yearly ice-cutting program this week in an effort to prevent spring flooding.

Amphibex machines and remote-controlled cutters will take to the Red River on Tuesday to start breaking up ice jams. The government said the work should be wrapped up by March 15.

The province said it breaks up around 28 kilometres of ice between Selkirk and Netley Marsh each year. Usually, it said it also does some work on the Icelandic River at Riverton and the outlet of the Portage Diversion, but said so far that’s not necessary.

River users are asked to stay off the ice where ice cutting is happening, and ice fishers are reminded to remove equipment, the government said.