Weather

Ice cutting to begin on Red River, Man. soon to prevent spring flooding

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
An ice jam forms on the Red River near Sugar Island, just north of Selkirk in April 2022. View image in full screen
An ice jam forms on the Red River near Sugar Island, just north of Selkirk in April 2022. Marney Blunt / Global News
The government of Manitoba is starting its yearly ice-cutting program this week in an effort to prevent spring flooding.

Amphibex machines and remote-controlled cutters will take to the Red River on Tuesday to start breaking up ice jams. The government said the work should be wrapped up by March 15.

The province said it breaks up around 28 kilometres of ice between Selkirk and Netley Marsh each year. Usually, it said it also does some work on the Icelandic River at Riverton and the outlet of the Portage Diversion, but said so far that’s not necessary.

River users are asked to stay off the ice where ice cutting is happening, and ice fishers are reminded to remove equipment, the government said.

Click to play video: 'Amphibex crews get to work breaking up frozen ice in Manitoba'
Amphibex crews get to work breaking up frozen ice in Manitoba
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

