Politics

Eby names replacement for ousted post-secondary education minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Selina Robinson resigns as B.C.’s advanced education minister'
Selina Robinson resigns as B.C.’s advanced education minister
Coquitlam-Maillardville NDP MLA Selina Robinson has stepped down as the B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, following widespread condemnation about comments she made last week many felt were demeaning of Palestinian history. Richard Zussman reports. – Feb 5, 2024
British Columbia Premier David Eby has named a new post-secondary education minister to replace Selina Robinson, who recently resigned over comments about the Middle East.

Eby says in a statement that Lisa Beare, previously the minister of citizens’ services, will fill the post-secondary education and future skills portfolio.

George Chow moves into the citizens’ services position left open by Beare’s appointment.

Click to play video: 'Selina Robinson’s constituency office vandalized in Coquitlam'
Selina Robinson’s constituency office vandalized in Coquitlam

Robinson stepped down as a minister on Feb. 5 amid an outcry by pro-Palestinian groups and others in response to remarks she made during an online panel.

Her comment that modern Israel was founded on “a crappy piece of land” triggered accusations of Islamophobia and racism from critics.

Police said this month they had launched an investigation into reports of a death threat against Robinson, although no further information about the threat was released.

Beare represents Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows in the legislature.

Click to play video: 'How Selina Robinson’s comments might impact BC NDP'
How Selina Robinson’s comments might impact BC NDP
© 2024 The Canadian Press

