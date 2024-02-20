Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 20
WATCH: Warmer temperatures on the way — Moises Canales-Lavigne has your Tuesday, Feb. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Black History Month fashion show, Saskatoon police Chief Dave Haye, and dealing with dry skin in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Black History Month fashion show in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon African and Urban Fashion Show and Marketplace is celebrating Black History Month with a fashion show.

It will showcase history and culture through creative designers from around the world.

Paula Collins of Masala Model and Talent and Valentina of Onyx by Valentina describe what will take place at the fashion show on Feb. 24.

Celebrating Black History Month in Saskatoon with a fashion show

Saskatoon police deal with historical homicides

Saskatoon police are continuously reviewing 34 historical homicide cases.

Chief Dave Haye explains why those cases are revisited regularly and are brought to the public’s attention in this interview with Chris Carr.

Haye also looks at the role the air support unit plays in assisting officers on the ground, and how police deal with ongoing protests in the city.

Saskatoon police dealing with historical homicides

Dealing with dry skin: Healthy Living

Many people deal with dry skin, especially during the winter months, but there are remedies.

From humidifiers to creams and lotions, pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks at the different options available to deal with dry skin.

Dealing with dry skin: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 20
