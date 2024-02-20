Menu

Canada

Hope House Guelph aims to raise $200K with ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 20, 2024 7:29 am
1 min read
Participants will grab their walking shoes this weekend to try and help those less fortunate in Guelph. Hope House Guelph will host the Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday. View image in full screen
Participants will grab their walking shoes this weekend to try and help those less fortunate in Guelph. Hope House Guelph will host the Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday. Jaya James/ Hope House Guelph
Hope House Guelph’s upcoming fundraiser is about inclusion and showing that everyone belongs in the community.

On Feb. 24, individuals will participate in the “Coldest Night of the Year” event to support people who are hurt, experiencing homelessness, and hunger.

Jaya James, executive director of Hope House,  said participants can either walk two- or five-kilometre routes.

“One of the things that I love about this event is that we have a number of walkers who participate who are also individuals who need support and not able to access enough food, and they’re some of our top fundraisers,” James said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She said a little over 500 people are expected to participate in the family-friendly walk this year.

James added that 101-year-old Orpha Thrasher, one of Canada’s oldest walkers, will be participating with her team as well.

She said the organization has seen a huge rise in needs in the Royal City.

“Over 1,500 new individuals are accessing services, trying to get food and clothing and support, and so we need these funds to make sure that they can have access to the things that they need to thrive,” she said.

The walk on Saturday aims to raise $200,000.

James said the fundraiser would not be possible without the entire community’s support, including sponsors, who she said also play a big role.

“In addition to that, there are many individual businesses that have sponsored little spots along the walk where we have our signage to help direct people and it’s been great to have them on board,” she said.

The event will start at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute and participants can register two hours before the walk begins.

To sign up or volunteer, you can learn more on Hope House’s event registration page, Guelph (Hope House Guelph) — Coldest Night of the Year 2024 Canada

