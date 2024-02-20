Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Throne speech and budget launch B.C. election year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
The legislature building in Victoria, B.C. The political agenda for B.C. Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape Tuesday with the delivery of a throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
The legislature building in Victoria, B.C. The political agenda for B.C. Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape Tuesday with the delivery of a throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH, RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The political agenda for B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape Tuesday with the delivery of a throne speech starting the spring legislative session.

The speech outlining the government’s goals this year comes just ahead of the provincial budget on Thursday and the election this fall.

Recent forecasts from the Ministry of Finance and private financial experts suggest the province will experience slow economic growth this year.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier talks importance of co-op housing after $125m acquisition in Coquitlam'
B.C. premier talks importance of co-op housing after $125m acquisition in Coquitlam

Eby has said he expects the government to table about 20 pieces of new legislation and a budget that looks to help families facing the high cost of living.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The government passed legislation last fall to restrict short-term rentals and build more housing around public transit areas and the housing file is expected to be a major focus again this spring.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon promised last week that if elected he would introduce housing initiatives to help first-time homebuyers raise down payments and would eliminate the property transfer tax for buyers of homes under $1 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices