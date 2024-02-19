New ‘smart’ supportive home opens in Montreal to help young people with intellectual disabilities

Calling it the first of its kind in Canada, three levels of government inaugurated a new, technology-driven “smart” home in Montreal’s Cote-Des-Neiges district for the intellectually disabled or on the autism spectrum on Monday morning.

“This is innovative. My eyes are being opened today. I am very happy to see this can be done,” said Lionel Carmant, Quebec’s Social Services Minister.

The $6.7-million home will house eight residents, handpicked by the local CIUSS based on factors such an individual capabilities, and compatibility with other residents. The home is arrayed with technology to help guide and prompt residents with daily tasks.

Features include a fridge that indicates when produce inside will expire, recipe ideas based on what’s inside the fridge and screens that explain how to brush your teeth, and for how long.

“It’s to help guide them so they can optimize how they function — getting dressed, making a meal — to give them that self-determination and feel they are successful in doing what we take for granted,” said Mary Lattas of the CIUSS Centre West.

Residents will live in private rooms, with shared common spaces including a kitchen, a games room and a meditation room. The goal is to provide a safe space for people with intellectual disabilities to grow, thrive and live an independent life. The technological aspect of the home makes it all possible, say those involved.

“It preserves their dignity because they can follow their steps without me being there, which at this age with me being with them in the bathroom it takes a toll on their dignity,” said smart home lead specialized educator Erica Lighter.

The building was the brainchild of Le Fondation Des Petits Rois, a private Montreal foundation. President and founder Vania Aguiar admitted the original cost of the house was pegged at $3 million, but COVID saw numbers skyrocket and more than double. However, she says the home is vital to those in need.

“If they are not here they are somewhere on a waiting list or they are placed in an institution. There they are being cared for but they are not learning, Here they will continue learning,” Aguiar said.

“Our kids are worth it. They are part of society; they stayed 20 years-plus on the waiting list and they are part of Quebec. They are citizens and we need to have some respect towards these kids and give them the chance to live in a home like this, to continue learning and be autonomous one day.”

Of the smart home’s $6.7-million cost, the federal government committed $2.2 million, while the Quebec government committed $2 million. The rest came from the private foundation Le Fondation Des Petits Rois. Montreal’s Societe d’habitation du Quebec is also committing to fund a rent supplement, so residents won’t pay more than 25 per cent of their revenues in rent.

“This innovative housing will contribute to enrich our Montreal community, but also to the residents of the house. We are providing them with safe housing, and tools to develop their autonomy and to allow them to build a community,” said NDG-Westmount MP Anna Gainey.

Residents will pay a nominal rent, less than 30 per cent of their revenues. The provincial government committed almost half a million dollars to fund the house annually.

The first residents are expected to move in at the end of March.