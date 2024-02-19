Winnipeg police respond to suspected bomb threat Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they responded to a suspected bomb threat in the Westwood neighbourhood Sunday night.

At 10:15 p.m. police went to the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Rouge Road for reports of a suspicious item.

Officers treated the item as if it were a possible improvised explosive device and with the help of multiple units they safely contained the area until the bomb unit arrived.

0:28 Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing

On Monday at 12:40 a.m. the item was found not to contain any explosive materials and there was no further risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Police caution the public that when encountering a suspicious device or package, they should contact 911 immediately and not approach.