Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police respond to suspected bomb threat Sunday night

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they responded to a suspected bomb threat on Sunday night. . Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they responded to a suspected bomb threat in the Westwood neighbourhood Sunday night.

At 10:15 p.m. police went to the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Rouge Road for reports of a suspicious item.

Officers treated the item as if it were a possible improvised explosive device and with the help of multiple units they safely contained the area until the bomb unit arrived.

Click to play video: 'Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing'
Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing
Trending Now

On Monday at 12:40 a.m. the item was found not to contain any explosive materials and there was no further risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Police caution the public that when encountering a suspicious device or package, they should contact 911 immediately and not approach.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices