London Knights earn a big 7-2 victory over Windsor on Family Day

Four London Knights had three point efforts in a 7-2 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Family Day at Budweiser Gardens.

Easton Cowan, Landon Sim, Denver Barkey and Max McCue all scored once and added two assists.

Cowan extended his point streak to 24 games and Sam Dickinson stretched his point streak to eight games as London improved to 4-0 against the Spitfires this year.

Windsor opened the scoring on a goal by former Huron-Perth laker Ethan Martin as he got to the slot and ripped a shot into the Knight net just 1:51 into the game.

Jackson Edward tied the game for London at the 12;50 mark of the first period as he got to a puck that bounced off the end boards and put it past Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo.

Cowan and Barkey seized on a short-handed chance less than two minutes later as Barkey fed Cowan for his 27th goal of the season to extended Cowan’s point streak to 24 games. The goal was the Knights 24th short-handed this season.

Ryan Abraham evened the score again at 15:45 after being awarded a penalty shot. Abraham skated right down the middle of the London zone and snapped in his 24th goal this year and it was 2-2.

The Knights jumped ahead again before the end of the period as Jacob Julien found Landon Sim in the sl0t and Sim sold the idea that he might shoot and then slid a pass to Max McCue who fired the puck into an open side of the Spitfires net to give London a 3-2 lead through 20 minutes.

The Knights added three more goals in the second period as Sam Dickinson blasted a power play goal past Costanzo to extend his point streak to eight games. Dickinson has three goals and 11 assists in that span of time.

Good work by McCue and Julien below the goal line got a puck out to Sim and he spun and scored to give London a 5-2 lead just before the midway mark of the middle period.

Barkey added his third point of the day as he deflected a Ruslan Gazizov pass past Costanzo at 10:28 to make it 6-2.

McCue and Gazizov combined on the Knights 25th short-handed goal of the season to finish the scoring in the third period.

London outshot Windsor 48-27.

The Knights were 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Minute Munchers

Two London connections lead the National Hockey League in minutes played. Londoner Drew Doughty is averaging 25:54 per game for the Los Angeles Kings and former Knight John Carlson is two seconds off that mark at 25:52 with Washington. Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs and Londoner Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens are both above the 20 minutes-per-game mark as forwards.

Up next

The Knights head east for a pair on Feb. 23 in Kingston and Feb. 24 in Ottawa.

London defeated the Frontenacs 8-1 on Oct. 13 at Budweiser Gardens and then edged the 67’s 3-2 in overtime two weeks later.

Easton Cowan scored the winner on a feed from Max McCue.

The road games for the Knights will mark the final regular season meetings between the teams.

Coverage will begin on 980 CFPL at 6:30 p.m. for the game against Kingston, and 2:30 p.m. or the game against Ottawa.

The broadcast can also be heard at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.