Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in partner’s stabbing death south of Montreal: police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
A woman in her 50s has died after she was stabbed late Sunday night on Montreal's south shore, according to police. View image in full screen
A woman in her 50s has died after she was stabbed late Sunday night on Montreal's south shore, according to police. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspected case of femicide is under police investigation after a fatal stabbing Sunday night on Montreal’s south shore.

A woman in her 50s died from her injuries, according to police.

Police say they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from the home in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, located about 25 kilometres south of Montreal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Sgt. Jean-Luc Trembly said the call came from one of the victim’s children who was in the home.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries to the upper body.

A 53-year-old man, who is described by police as the woman’s long-time partner, was arrested.

Trending Now

He is being questioned and could face charges later Monday, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman’s children — a teenager and a young adult — were not injured.

The Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police department has taken over the investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices