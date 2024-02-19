Man arrested in partner’s stabbing death south of Montreal: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspected case of femicide is under police investigation after a fatal stabbing Sunday night on Montreal’s south shore.

A woman in her 50s died from her injuries, according to police.

Police say they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from the home in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, located about 25 kilometres south of Montreal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Sgt. Jean-Luc Trembly said the call came from one of the victim’s children who was in the home.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries to the upper body.

A 53-year-old man, who is described by police as the woman’s long-time partner, was arrested.

He is being questioned and could face charges later Monday, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman’s children — a teenager and a young adult — were not injured.

The Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police department has taken over the investigation.