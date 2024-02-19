Man arrested in partner’s stabbing death south of Montreal: police

A suspected case of femicide is under police investigation after a fatal stabbing Sunday night on Montreal’s south shore.
A woman in her 50s died from her injuries, according to police.
Police say they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from the home in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, located about 25 kilometres south of Montreal.
Sgt. Jean-Luc Trembly said the call came from one of the victim’s children who was in the home.
The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries to the upper body.
A 53-year-old man, who is described by police as the woman’s long-time partner, was arrested.
He is being questioned and could face charges later Monday, according to police.
The woman’s children — a teenager and a young adult — were not injured.
The Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police department has taken over the investigation.
