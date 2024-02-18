Okanagan filmmakers celebrated at Okanagan Screen Awards

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking is rolling out the red carpet for the second annual Okanagan Screen Awards.

“The Okanagan Screen Awards is a vital part of the Okanagan film community,” said O.S.I.F. president. “I think that the Okanagan is second to none for our film community. Honestly, it’s like a family it’s a community. Everyone is so talented.”

The awards return with a full day of screenings followed by the presentations on March 2.

“We have 77 local films that will be showing on duelling screens throughout the whole day,” said McEvoy. “What it does is it celebrates our independent filmmakers, but it also showcases to our community, the immense talent that we have here,”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global Okanagan reporter Sydney Morton will be hosting the award ceremony alongside filmmaker C.J. Wilkins who is also in the running for some of the awards.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got two films entered this year [and I am] acting in a couple more,” said Wilkins. “The calibre of talent this year is absolutely exceptional so I think people should come [to the awards] and see some great Okanagan talent.”

The Okanagan Screen Awards take place March 2 at the Kelowna Community Theatre and Black Box Theatre. The Screenings begin at 10 a.m. and the Red Carpet Gala and Awards Show begins at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit www.osif.org