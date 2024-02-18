Burnaby RCMP looking to find missing teenage boys

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burnaby are looking for a pair of missing teenage boys.

Greyson O’Connor, 14, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 15, around 9:40 a.m.

He is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches tall, around 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

View image in full screen Burnaby RCMP is searching for missing 14-year-old Greyson O’Connor. RCMP

O’Connor was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue Nike backpack.

A second missing teenager, 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase, has also been reported missing.

Police believe the two boys are together.

Nastase is described as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike vest, black and grey tracksuit, black Nike shoes and a black side bag.

View image in full screen Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase. RCMP

Police are asking anyone who may have seen them or have information on their whereabouts to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.