Canada

Burnaby RCMP looking to find missing teenage boys

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Police in Burnaby are looking for a pair of missing teenage boys.

Greyson O’Connor, 14, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 15, around 9:40 a.m.

He is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches tall, around 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Burnaby RCMP is searching for missing 14-year-old Greyson O’Connor. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP is searching for missing 14-year-old Greyson O’Connor. RCMP

O’Connor was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue Nike backpack.

A second missing teenager, 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase, has also been reported missing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police believe the two boys are together.

Nastase is described as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike vest, black and grey tracksuit, black Nike shoes and a black side bag.

Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase. RCMP

Police are asking anyone who may have seen them or have information on their whereabouts to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

