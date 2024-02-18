Burnaby RCMP looking to find missing teenage boys

Police in Burnaby are looking for a pair of missing teenage boys.
Greyson O’Connor, 14, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 15, around 9:40 a.m.
He is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches tall, around 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.
O’Connor was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue Nike backpack.
A second missing teenager, 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase, has also been reported missing.
Police believe the two boys are together.
Nastase is described as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike vest, black and grey tracksuit, black Nike shoes and a black side bag.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen them or have information on their whereabouts to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
- Highway crash in Burnaby kills 1, sends several to hospital
- Rural B.C. seniors have poorer access to healthcare, housing according to new report
- Winnipeg Jets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2 in hard-hitting, chippy affair
- Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam
Comments