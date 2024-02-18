Menu

Canada

Missing ice sailor in New Brunswick found dead after 4-day search

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
A 64-year-old ice sailor who went missing in the area of Grande-Digue, N.B., was found dead on Saturday following a four-day search.
A 64-year-old ice sailor who went missing in the area of Grande-Digue, N.B., was found dead on Saturday following a four-day search. RCMP
A 64-year-old ice sailor who went missing in the area of Grande-Digue, N.B., was found dead on Saturday following a four-day search.

Police confirmed the findings in an official release on Saturday evening.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death,” read a statement from the Southeast District RCMP.

In a previous release, police said Daniel Robichaud, who was from Grande-Digue, was last seen on the shore of Martin Street in Grande-Digue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was said to have been ice sailing in the Shediac Island and Grand-Digue area at the time of his disappearance.

Beausoleil fire chief Daniel Desroches said the department received a call from the RCMP about the missing ice sailor around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We searched last night until 11 o’clock, and we started again this morning around 9,” he said on Thursday.

Firefighters, RCMP officers, a helicopter, and ground search and rescue were involved in the search process until its eventual conclusion on Saturday.

In an interview with Global News on Thursday, Robichaud’s girlfriend, Rachelle Strugnell, said Robichaud was an avid ice sailor who could often be seen on the ice.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and community at this time,” police said.

