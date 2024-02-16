Town of Osoyoos rescinds boil water advisory

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Town of Osoyoos, B.C., has rescinded its wide-ranging boil water advisory for the community.

The advisory was issued on Monday, with the town saying one of its reservoirs unexpectedly ran dry due to “significant instrumentation failure.”

2:25 Residents express frustration over major tax hike

Not only did that affect one reservoir, but the town said its main water reservoir was drained to critical levels.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Friday afternoon, the town rescinded the boil water advisory.

“Bacteriological testing was completed,” the town said in a very brief statement, “and the results indicate that the system continues to meet the drinking water guidelines.”