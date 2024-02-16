Menu

Health

Town of Osoyoos rescinds boil water advisory

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 8:43 pm
1 min read
The Town of Osoyoos, B.C., has rescinded its wide-ranging boil water advisory for the community.

The advisory was issued on Monday, with the town saying one of its reservoirs unexpectedly ran dry due to “significant instrumentation failure.”

Not only did that affect one reservoir, but the town said its main water reservoir was drained to critical levels.

However, on Friday afternoon, the town rescinded the boil water advisory.

“Bacteriological testing was completed,” the town said in a very brief statement, “and the results indicate that the system continues to meet the drinking water guidelines.”

