Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

South Okanagan General Hospital to undergo another emergency department closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of the emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will undergo yet another temporary closure this year.

Interior Health says the closure at Oliver, B.C.’s, only hospital will begin Friday night, Feb. 16, from 8 p.m., and end Saturday morning, Feb. 17, at 5 a.m.

The health agency, which calls it a “service interruption,” says the closure is due to limited physician availability.

Click to play video: 'Oliver Mayor speaks out following frequent ER closures'
Oliver Mayor speaks out following frequent ER closures

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said Interior Health. “Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

However, this will be the fourth closure of 2024. The emergency department was also closed for several hours on Jan. 12-13, Jan. 20-21, and Jan. 27.

Trending Now

And in 2023, the emergency department closed nine times in November and December.

“It’s frustrating to continue to hear about these closures and get these closures,” Oliver’s mayor, Martin Johansen, told Global News in December.

Click to play video: 'Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures'
Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices