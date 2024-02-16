Alberta man facing impaired charges in Acheson crash; elderly couple seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Gibbons, Alta. is facing charges after a collision west of Edmonton left a pair of elderly people in serious condition.

The crash happened Sunday night, just after 10 p.m., on the western edge of the Acheson Industrial Park in Parkland County.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 44 south of the Yellowhead, where the road curves to become Township Road 531A.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle, a truck, was found on a dead-end road some distance from the crash site, despite having major front-end damage.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There were two elderly people in the second vehicle — a small sedan — who RCMP said live in rural Lac Ste. Anne County.

The man driving the car suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and the woman, the passenger, was seriously injured. Both were brought to hospital in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the driver of the truck was not injured and appeared to be intoxicated.

Ae 40-year-old man from Gibbons, north of Edmonton, was arrested and is set to be charged with two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop after a collision causing bodily harm.

RCMP did not release his name on Friday, noting the charges have yet to be sworn.

The accused is set to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Stony Plain on March 27.