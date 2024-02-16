Menu

Canada

Man without licence charged after driving severely damaged car on Hwy 401: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
Videos posted to social media appear to show the damaged vehicle travelling along the highway. View image in full screen
Videos posted to social media appear to show the damaged vehicle travelling along the highway. X / @401_da_sarpanch
A man without a licence is facing charges after he drove a severely damaged car on Highway 401, leading to witnesses calling 911, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto OPP got reports of a vehicle “travelling erratically with extensive damage” in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Keele Street.

“Officers were able to intercept that vehicle and get it stopped near Dixon Road,” Schmidt said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man who doesn’t have a licence, has been charged with operating a vehicle without a licence and operating an unsafe vehicle, Schmidt said.

“Further investigation revealed that that vehicle had been involved in an earlier collision east of the GTA,” Schmidt said. “That investigation is ongoing.”

Schmidt didn’t say where the crash occurred.

From Highway 401 and Dixon Road — which is around where the vehicle was said to have been stopped — to the easternmost point of the Greater Toronto Area on the border of Northumberland County is roughly 95 kilometres.

“Thanks to the witnesses who called in that vehicle,” Schmidt said.

Trending Now

“It could’ve resulted in more collisions down the road.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

