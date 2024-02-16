Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Nickelback ‘Hate to Love’ documentary to play in 30 countries during 2-night theatrical premiere

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Day 2 of TIFF 2023 includes Nickelback documentary ‘Hate to Love’'
Day 2 of TIFF 2023 includes Nickelback documentary ‘Hate to Love’
WATCH ABOVE: How a band so beloved could also be so despised is the central question of a new documentary focused on Nickelback. Shallima Maharaj has the details – Sep 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nickelback is going to the movies.

Canada’s love ’em or hate ’em rockers say they’re bringing their feature-length documentary to cinemas worldwide for a two-night run on March 27 and 30.

Hate to Love: Nickelback explores the formation and success of the Hanna, Alta., band whose massive 2000s hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” and “Far Away” helped make them one of the most successful rock acts of all time.

That incredible popularity eventually made them targets of internet memes that arguably solidified their prominence in the pop culture canon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Rock documentarian Leigh Brooks touches on Nickelback’s divisive reputation as well as their enthusiastic fan base in his film, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Distributor Trafalgar Releasing says the documentary will play in more than 1,350 locations across 30 countries with tickets going on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through NickelbackFilm.com.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, last year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees said it has been “a long road to get this project across the finish line.”

Trending Now

“We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise,” the band added.

Click to play video: 'Nickelback takes the stage on day 2 of TIFF'
Nickelback takes the stage on day 2 of TIFF
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices