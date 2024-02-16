Nickelback ‘Hate to Love’ documentary to play in 30 countries during 2-night theatrical premiere

Send this page to someone via email

Nickelback is going to the movies.

Canada’s love ’em or hate ’em rockers say they’re bringing their feature-length documentary to cinemas worldwide for a two-night run on March 27 and 30.

Hate to Love: Nickelback explores the formation and success of the Hanna, Alta., band whose massive 2000s hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” and “Far Away” helped make them one of the most successful rock acts of all time.

That incredible popularity eventually made them targets of internet memes that arguably solidified their prominence in the pop culture canon.

Rock documentarian Leigh Brooks touches on Nickelback’s divisive reputation as well as their enthusiastic fan base in his film, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Distributor Trafalgar Releasing says the documentary will play in more than 1,350 locations across 30 countries with tickets going on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through NickelbackFilm.com.

In a statement, last year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees said it has been “a long road to get this project across the finish line.”

“We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise,” the band added.