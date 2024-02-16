Conestoga College board to investigate ‘unacceptable’ comments from school’s president

Send this page to someone via email

The Board of Governors of Conestoga College says that it is reviewing the colourful language used by school president John Tibbits earlier this week — language that raised eyebrows across the province.

“We are concerned about the remarks made earlier this week with members of the local media after the college released its new economic impact report,” a statement from the board read.

“The language used is unacceptable and does not align with the values and principles of our institution.”

The board said that it was reviewing the matter internally whole also noting that it had received an apology from Tibbits.

“Dr. Tibbits has communicated his regret for making those comments and apologizes for the offensive remarks,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, the college held a livestream event in which Tibbits was promoting a report the school had commission which touted the benefits of the college to the community.

Afterwards, a reporter from Cambridge Today asked Tibbits about a podcast appearance by Sault College president David Orazietti in which he referred to the Conestoga College president as a “bad actor” with regard to international students.

Media outlets reported that as Tibbits responded, he called Orazietti “a whore” while also referring to northern Ontario colleges as “puppy mills” with regards to how they are handing out diplomas. These were among several comments he made which have caused concern in the community.

The comments were made as many Ontario colleges are coming under fire for the amount of international students they are taking on, despite not having the infrastructure to do so.

Last month, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that the feds were set to install a two-year national cap on the intake of students which would see 364,000 approved study permits, down 35 per cent from 2023.