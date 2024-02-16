SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Sports

Blue Jays agree to terms with Escobar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms with veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar on a minor-league contract Friday with an invite to spring training.

He hit .226 with six homers and 31 RBIs over 100 games last season with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels.

The five-foot-10 193-pound switch-hitter is expected to be in the mix for the backup infielder job with the Blue Jays.

Escobar, 35, made his big-league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2011.

He has a .253 career batting average over 13 big-league seasons with the Mets, Angels, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The native of La Pica, Venezuela was an all-star in 2021. He hit 28 homers and drove in 90 runs that year with Arizona and Milwaukee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

